ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Gap Down to $35.04

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.21, but opened at $35.04. ProShares Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 372,351 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,366,000 after buying an additional 190,973 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth approximately $2,622,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

