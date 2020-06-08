ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.55

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 1572621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,368.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

