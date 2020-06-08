ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.55

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 1572621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,368.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.