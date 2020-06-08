ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $11.21. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 1,239,685 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 166,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 146,929 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

