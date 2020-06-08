ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Shares Gap Down to $17.47

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $17.47. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 219,688 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

Get ProShares UltraShort Dow30 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXD. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.