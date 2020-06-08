ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $18.62

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $18.62. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 686,307 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDS. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,055,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.