PutinCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $111,160.67 and approximately $23.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00032318 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,779.04 or 1.00660028 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012910 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000991 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00076426 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,144,974,087 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

