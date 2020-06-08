Pylon Network (PYLNT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,362.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00015242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $7.50, $5.60 and $13.77. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $811,908.92 and approximately $3,362.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.81 or 0.05690789 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 548,341 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $5.60, $32.15, $24.43, $33.94 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.