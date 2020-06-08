Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,085 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.84% of Q2 worth $110,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 250,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,106 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $822,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,989,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 781,061 shares of company stock worth $55,467,718. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

QTWO traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.10. 411,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

