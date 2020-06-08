QASH (QASH) Price Tops $0.0306 on Major Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, QASH has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, GOPAX, IDEX and EXX. QASH has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and approximately $226,391.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.20 or 0.01982765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00179171 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00044697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00120217 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Gate.io, Liquid, Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX, EXX, Huobi and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

