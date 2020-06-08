Qtum Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $174.54 million and $358.37 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00018494 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Iquant, BigONE and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002003 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,479,408 coins and its circulating supply is 96,759,988 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Coinnest, HBUS, Iquant, Huobi, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Binance, BCEX, Upbit, CoinEgg, OKEx, Liqui, Allcoin, BitForex, Exrates, HitBTC, GOPAX, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Bit-Z, BigONE, DigiFinex, Bitbns, Coinrail, ABCC, Poloniex, Bibox, Liquid, Crex24, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Coinsuper, LBank, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Bithumb, EXX, Kucoin, Coinone, Ovis, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

