QunQun Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $263,976.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $13.77 and $50.98.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $552.81 or 0.05690789 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,542,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 711,185,192 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $51.55, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94, $50.98, $24.68, $24.43, $10.39 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.