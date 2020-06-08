Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will post sales of $84.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.86 million. Quotient Technology posted sales of $104.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year sales of $437.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.45 million to $444.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $512.01 million, with estimates ranging from $511.63 million to $512.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.53 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on QUOT. Bank of America raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

QUOT traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,828. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $703.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $61,244.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $64,157.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,733,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 147,672 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,540,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 257,854 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 63.5% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,400,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,091 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,827,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 29.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,575,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,800 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

