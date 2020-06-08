R. F. Lafferty Lowers KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Price Target to $5.00

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) had its price objective cut by R. F. Lafferty from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KLXE. Gabelli cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. G.Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

KLXE stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. 49,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.46.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 69.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 217,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.86. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 121.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 411,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 343,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

