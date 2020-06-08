Radium Market Cap Tops $1.83 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Radium coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00004681 BTC on popular exchanges. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $14,428.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radium has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018683 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Radium

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,042,403 coins and its circulating supply is 4,027,304 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

