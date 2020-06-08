Rate3 24 Hour Volume Hits $266,996.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, ABCC and HADAX. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $546,532.39 and $266,996.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.25 or 0.05544494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002400 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00056096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Coinrail, HADAX, Ethfinex, DEx.top, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX, ABCC and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

