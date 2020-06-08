Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $10,334.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.01968201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00178375 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00119189 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,212,272,109 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

