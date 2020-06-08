Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE:RLH traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,416. Red Lion Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 57,937 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Red Lion Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 1,861.9% in the 4th quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,226,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Red Lion Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

