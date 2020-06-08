Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $18.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $20,108,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 905,891 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 70.4% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 810,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,571,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

