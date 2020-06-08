ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 7% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, BiteBTC, Bleutrade and Upbit. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $37.92 million and approximately $399,482.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00798659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030955 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022751 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00176446 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00174121 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Bittrex, YoBit, Bisq, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

