Remme (REM) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $241,817.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.16 or 0.05594860 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002728 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Tidex, Gate.io, IDEX, DEx.top and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

