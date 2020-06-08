Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

RTOKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS RTOKY traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.08. 17,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.86. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

