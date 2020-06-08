Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Repay in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Repay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 961,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,469. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Repay by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Repay by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,265,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

