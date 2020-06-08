RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Sold by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP lessened its position in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001,331 shares during the period. RiceBran Technologies comprises 3.2% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in RiceBran Technologies were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Continental Grain Co. grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 10,649,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 3,200,000 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.00. 98,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,520. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $40.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.57% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

