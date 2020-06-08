Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 489.44 ($6.23).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,070 ($13.62) to GBX 245 ($3.12) in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 246 ($3.13) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.40) to GBX 690 ($8.78) in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Shares of RR stock traded up GBX 42.50 ($0.54) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 398.40 ($5.07). 31,205,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 235.50 ($3.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 930.20 ($11.84). The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a PE ratio of -3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 528.79.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £979.80 ($1,247.04).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.