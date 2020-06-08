Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,632,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,273,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,677,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,367,000 after acquiring an additional 518,754 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,775 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

NYSE RY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.89. 1,108,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,660. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

