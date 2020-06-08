RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives €39.97 Average Target Price from Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €39.97 ($44.91).

A number of research firms have commented on RTL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.60 ($40.00) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, May 1st.

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($67.24) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($85.42).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

