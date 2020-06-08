SafeCoin (SAFE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $90.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market cap of $657,350.12 and $90.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00800469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030968 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024189 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00175805 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00166129 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001872 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

