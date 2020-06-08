SALT 1-Day Volume Tops $5,878.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $5,878.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Liqui, AirSwap and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.01983005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00179024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00120435 BTC.

About SALT

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi, LATOKEN, OKEx, ABCC, Gate.io, Binance, AirSwap, Upbit, Liqui, Radar Relay, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

