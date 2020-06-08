SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $1.80

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $1.80. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 930,864 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.80). SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 195.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.33 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

