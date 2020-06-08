Scala Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market cap of $274,808.81 and approximately $893.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.78 or 0.01963922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00178176 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00119178 BTC.

About Scala

Scala's total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Scala's official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala's official website is scalaproject.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

