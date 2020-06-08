Scry.info One Day Trading Volume Tops $202,178.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Scry.info token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $202,178.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.72 or 0.01986116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00179549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00120588 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

