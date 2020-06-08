Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Up 3.2%

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) shares shot up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.67, 3,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 103,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCU. TheStreet lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $886.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.35 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 59.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.