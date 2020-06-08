Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Stake Cut by North Peak Capital Management LLC

North Peak Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,917 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 702,215 shares during the period. SEA makes up 13.3% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. North Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $27,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $759,992,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,378,050 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132,636 shares in the last quarter. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $360,369,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 311.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,410,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $372,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $191,286,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.88. 6,408,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,350. Sea Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.34.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The business had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CLSA upgraded shares of SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.