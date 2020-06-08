Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.39. Seadrill shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 832,071 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SDRL shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $282.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36.
Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)
Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.
