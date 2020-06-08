Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.39. Seadrill shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 832,071 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SDRL shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $282.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Seadrill by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41,146 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Seadrill by 2,119.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seadrill by 189.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Seadrill by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

