Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.17. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 296,504,978 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHIP shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.14 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

