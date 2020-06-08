ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by North Peak Capital Management LLC

North Peak Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,173 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 14.0% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $29,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in ServiceNow by 16.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 68.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 41,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 11.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $383.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.07.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $386.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $396.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 113.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total transaction of $17,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,785,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,600 shares of company stock worth $115,907,711. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

