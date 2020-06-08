Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will report sales of $978.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $910.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Shaw Communications posted sales of $988.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Friday, July 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 470,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Seeyond purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 28.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

