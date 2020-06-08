Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP decreased its position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 839,581 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.4% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.69. 1,410,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,066. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.29 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell bought 180,507,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $1,806,876,751.68. Also, insider Shawn J. Carsten purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 180,517,478 shares of company stock worth $1,806,961,133 in the last 90 days.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

