ShipChain Hits Market Capitalization of $9.05 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $9.05 million and $293,093.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.36 or 0.05540316 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00055960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002697 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

