Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Trading 10.6% Higher This Week

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $959.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013188 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.37 or 0.05535782 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,778,252 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

