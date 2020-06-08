Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $7.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. 37,409,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,430,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sirius XM by 83.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

