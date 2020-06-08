Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $816.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will report sales of $816.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $671.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Skechers USA reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,422 shares of company stock worth $3,063,475. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKX traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. 1,784,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,243. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.20. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

