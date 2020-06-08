SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.06 Million

Analysts expect that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will post $295.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $407.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $806.17 million to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Stephens lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

SM traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. 12,923,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,178. The stock has a market cap of $620.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 5.69. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

