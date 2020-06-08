SmartCash (SMART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.83 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $241,884.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,746.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.02508106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.02 or 0.02616553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00480131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00684344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00069993 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00025719 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00535153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

