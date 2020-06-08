Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.51 Million

Brokerages expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report sales of $30.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.44 million and the highest is $30.57 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $38.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $131.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.45 million to $137.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $158.19 million, with estimates ranging from $143.43 million to $172.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLRC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point raised shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

SLRC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. 210,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $723.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

In other news, CFO Richard Peteka acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $106,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.41 per share, for a total transaction of $239,387.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,214.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 179,377 shares of company stock worth $2,033,227 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,469 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,397 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

