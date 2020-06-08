South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 221.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.