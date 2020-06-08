Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Cfra raised their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,681,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

