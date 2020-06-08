SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Up 6.3%

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.69, 4,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 162,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research began coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get SP Plus alerts:

The company has a market cap of $577.69 million, a PE ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.