SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Up 6.3%

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.69, 4,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 162,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research began coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.
The company has a market cap of $577.69 million, a PE ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.
SP Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SP)
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
