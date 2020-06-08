Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
DALXD stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
Spartan Delta Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.