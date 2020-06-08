Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

DALXD stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

