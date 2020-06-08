SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $450,101.99

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $450,101.99 and approximately $392.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $10.39 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00797832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031095 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023146 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00176667 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00163441 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001866 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $32.15, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55, $24.68, $10.39, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

